Canelo Álvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Fight Preview: Arum Thinks People Should Watch Canelo vs GGG Instead of Mayweather vs McGregor

(Photo: Reuters/Henry Browne Livepic) Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin pose after a press conference, June 19, 2017.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s bout with Conor McGregor will continue to get widespread mainstream media coverage in the lead up to the event, and millions are going to tune in to watch them fight on Aug. 26. However, one of boxing's most successful promoters believes that fans should be paying money to watch Saúl "Canelo Álvarez" take on Gennady "GGG" Golovkin instead next month.

"I think, you know, P.T. Barnum said a sucker is born every moment. And people who pay good money to see Mayweather and McGregor, they're gonna watch a spectacle and it's not worthwhile, in my opinion, as a boxing match," promoter Bob Arum said, via Boxing Scene.

"You wanna spend money on a boxing match, buying a pay-per-view, three weeks later Canelo and Golovkin are fighting each other, and that's a terrific match. And I'm saying that as an impartial observer because I'm not promoting either of those shows," he added.

Boxing purists will surely agree with Arum.

Álvarez has only lost once in 49 professional fights and that was against Mayweather. He has fast hands and his ability to throw fast combinations with power has made him a fan favorite over the years. However, his opponent will have the advantage in punching power.

Golovkin has never tasted defeat as a professional and he has finished 33 of the 37 opponents he has faced. If he connects with a hook to the body, Álvarez is definitely going to feel it. Golovkin is the early favorite in this matchup.

Álvarez's Ring Magazine middleweight belt is on the line in this fight, and Golovkin's World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) middleweight belts are up for grabs as well, although Álvarez is planning to give up the WBC belt if he wins.

Álvarez versus Golovkin is a fight two years in the making and boxing fans probably can't wait to see the two clash on Sept. 16.