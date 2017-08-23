Canelo Álvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Fight Preview: Juan Manuel Márquez Says Canelo has the 'Perfect Style' to Defeat GGG

(Photo: Reuters/Henry Browne Livepic) Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin pose after a press conference, June 19, 2017.

Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez rarely enters a fight as the underdog. He is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world today, and since his loss at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, the Mexican has been on a tear.

After the heartbreaking loss, Álvarez has won seven consecutive fights against the likes of Julio César Chávez Jr., Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto, and he climbed into the ring as the favorite against each one of them. However, he will have to embrace the underdog tag in his bout against Gennady "GGG" Golovkin because a lot of people believe the Kazakhstani boxer will simply overwhelm him when they meet on Sept. 16.

Golovkin is a knockout artist, and he will have a significant size and reach advantage against Álvarez. But former world champion Juan Manuel Márquez thinks his fellow Mexican may have the "perfect style" to beat GGG.

"I think the fight will be a great fight. Canelo has the perfect style to win the fight, but I think Gennady Golovkin is a dangerous fighter. He has power, he has his strength, and I think it will be a great fight but I think Canelo will win the fight," said Marquez told Fight Hub TV, via Boxing News 24.

Márquez added that he believes that Álvarez will win by decision because of his power, speed and counter-punching ability.

Álvarez definitely has the tools to beat the undefeated Kazakhstani, but to win the bout, he will have to find a way to nullify Golovkin's vicious body shots. Of course, he can't avoid all of them, so he will have to endure the punishment and push through.

Álvarez will have his hands full against Golovkin, but the Kazakhstani will also face the toughest test of his career when he takes on the Mexican in Las Vegas next month.