Canelo Álvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Fight Preview: Oscar De La Hoya Says Bout is Biggest in Middleweight History

(Photo: Reuters/Henry Browne Livepic) Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin pose after a press conference, June 19, 2017.

There has been a lot of memorable fights in the middleweight division over the years. Marvin Hagler's bout against Thomas Hearns in 1985 will often come up whenever boxing fans talk about the best fights in the weight class, but former middleweight champion Oscar De La Hoya believes that next month's bout between Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and Gennady "GGG" Golovkin has the potential to be even better.

"By far, this is the biggest probably in the history of the middleweight division. I mean, obviously we have to wait for the actual fight to see what unfolds and takes place. But in terms of magnitude, in terms of PR, in terms of attention that it's receiving, in terms of people that will be watching, yes, this has to be the biggest," De La Hoya said, via Boxing Scene.

Of course, De La Hoya isn't exactly an impartial observer since his company, Golden Boy Promotions, promotes Álvarez, but he does have a point. The hype it is generating is nothing short of amazing. After all, this is a fight two years in the making and it is the most significant middleweight bout in years.

Boxing fans just can't wait to see the two trade punches in the ring next month. However, it's probably better to wait until the fight is done before passing judgment.

Meanwhile, Álvarez is as ready as he can ever be for his bout against Golovkin on Sept. 16, and he said he has improved a lot since his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. a few years back and he feels that he's more a complete fighter now.

Álvarez's reputation grew by leaps and bounds after the loss and he went on to score wins against the likes of Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and Julio César Chávez Jr. Will Golovkin become his latest victim?