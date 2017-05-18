Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin Preview, Latest News: Venue to Be Decided Soon; Dodgers Stadium Early Frontrunner

The bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on Sept. 16 is going to be the biggest fight in boxing this year. But the question is, where will it be held?

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)Gennady Golovkin celebrates after his win against Kell Brook, Sept. 10, 2016.

In an interview with the Mirror, K2 Promotions' Tom Loeffler revealed that it will take "two to three weeks" to decide where they want to hold the fight. Their options include the AT&T Stadium, Madison Square Garden, Dodgers Stadium, the Super Dome, and of course, Las Vegas.

"This is the type of fight that is so big that you might see it end up in a non-traditional boxing location. It should be a two or three week process, it is not only about finance, but the event itself and the marketing is important," Loeffler said during the interview.

Meanwhile, Golden Boy Promotions' Oscar De La Hoya told the Los Angeles Times that Dodgers Stadium is the frontrunner right now.

"I can't reveal details, but Magic Johnson made a very nice offer," De La Hoya said. "From everything I know right now, Magic and the Dodgers are front-runners. It's an exciting fight. Everyone wants it. Magic said to me, 'This is the fight that will definitely bring boxing back,'" he continued.

Wherever it is held, this is the match that fight fans have been waiting for. There's no doubt about it. Former two division champion Marcos Maidana even said whoever wins is going to be considered the best boxer in the world.

Golovkin has been nothing short of spectacular over the years and he's still undefeated. However, he will face the biggest test of his career against Alvarez.

Alvarez has already tasted defeat when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., but he has continued to improve since then. In fact, Mayweather thinks Alvarez has what it takes to beat Golovkin.

The fight could go either way and the winner could become the biggest star in boxing.