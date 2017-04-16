Cannes Film Festival 2017 Lineup, Dates: Entries Include Netflix and Amazon Studio-Produced Films

In a news conference in Paris last April 13, the lineup of the upcoming 70th Cannes Film Festival was announced. The festival will be held from May 17 to May 28, and it consists of 49 films from over 29 countries.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniActress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017.

The most notable newcomers in the festival, however, are the Amazon and Netflix-produced films that include Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories," a Netflix original which stars Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson and Ben Stiller; and Todd Haynes's "Wonderstruck," an Amazon Studios film based on a young adult novel about deaf children.

Aside from that, a virtual-reality project titled "Carne y Arena," by Mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu will also be shown, along with television shows "Top of the Lake" and the upcoming revival of "Twin Peaks." However, these TV shows are not official entries in the competition.

A-list actress Nicole Kidman has three movies and one TV show that are part of this year's Cannes Film Festival lineup. She will be in "The Beguiled," a remake of a 1971 film and directed by Sofia Coppola; "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" by Yorgos Lanthimos; "How to Talk to Girls at Parties" by John Cameron Mitchell; and TV show "Top of the Lake."

This year, the film festival will feature a smaller number of French films and more foreign ones. The opening night film, however, will be a French film titled "Ismael's Ghosts," which is directed by Arnaud Desplechin.

Foreign films include "In the Fade" by German director, Fatih Akin, "Jupiter's Moon," by the Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo, "The Day After," by Korean director Hong Sang-soo, and "Radiance" by Japanese director Naomi Kawase.

Pierre Lescure, the president of the film festival, already assures fans and attendees that security will be tight for the event, taking into consideration the fact that France has been the target of several terrorist attacks within the last year.