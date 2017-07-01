Canon 6D Mark II Specs, Price, News: Company Adds Another Entry-Level Full-Frame Camera

CanonPromotional image for Canon 6D Mark II

Canon recently updated its camera lineup with the release of the 6D Mark II — another entry-level option with a full-frame sensor.

The Canon 6D Mark II follows its predecessor that was released in 2012. One of the reasons why consumers are excited about the release of the Canon 6D Mark II is the fact that it provides a relatively cheaper full-frame camera option.

Camera enthusiasts who are looking forward to buying the Canon 6D Mark II will have to shell out $1,999 to get its main body. While the said price is not necessarily low, it still provides a better option compared to other full-frame camera choices. $1,999 is also a tad cheaper than the introductory price of the first Canon 6D camera.

Meanwhile, consumers can also purchase it with a Canon 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 STM for $2,599 or with Canon 24-105mm f/4L IS for $3,099.

As for its technical specifications, the Canon 6D Mark II is equipped with a 26.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor. Added to that, the company promised that their newest camera could provide high-quality photos with the help of DIGIC 7 Image Processor.

The Canon 6D Mark II is also equipped with an "expanded ISO settings" to capture clearer images even in low-light environment. It also sports an enhanced optical viewfinder and an all cross-type autofocus system with 45 points.

Like previously released high-end Canon DSLRs, the Canon 6D Mark II sports a 3-inch vari-angle touchscreen monitor, Wi-Fi connectivity support, Bluetooth, built-in GPS functions, and several types of dust deletion features.

The Canon 6D Mark II's specifications and features are notably worth its price. However, one key feature is lacking — 4K video recording. According to The Verge, Canon is probably under the impression that most of the camera users do not need to shoot videos at that level of quality, so most of their cameras have 1080p video resolution.

However, the report adds, 4K video playback is slowly becoming a familiar setting may it be on YouTube, home TV screens, and computer monitors. It might soon be a problem that Canon cameras, even the best ones, are not compatible with 4K display and playback.

Canon 6D Mark II will be released sometime in July.