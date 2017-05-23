Canon EOS 77D review: Is this new camera worth buying?

The Canon EOS 77D, also known as the Canon 9000D in Japan, is a 24-megapixel APS-C DSLR launched earlier this year. This new device offers good external controls, WiFi and Bluetooth support and an excellent Dual Pixel Autofocus technology. Often dubbed as a possible successor to the Rebel T6s, its impressive features put it somewhere between the EOS 80D and Rebel T7i.

Canon EuropePhoto of the Canon EOS 77D

Under the hood

Looking under its skin, the EOS 77D boasts of the new 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, which uses the latest sensor technology developed by Canon. This means it employs the same on-chip analogue-to-digital conversion used in some known Canon devices, including the EOS 5D Mark IV. The addition of this special feature lets the EOS 77D produce cleaner photos at higher ISOs in comparison to the Rebel T6i and T6s's outdated sensors.

Physical features

Photographers looking for a more professional feel should try the EOS 77D out. It has a back button focus that can be programmed for specific tasks. To keep the additional scroll button from getting in the way, a lock dial can be used to keep it from being accidentally moved. Also included in the camera is a new interval and bulb timer to customize lighting in various shooting situations.



Lack of 4K support

Unfortunately, the EOS 77D does not offer support for 4K videos. This might be disappointing for those who are aware of Canon's heritage in this area. After all, 4K video is now becoming a standard feature for most high-end cameras, including Canon's mirrorless competitors like the Fujifilm X-T20 and Panasonic Lumix G80 and G85.

The Verdict

Considering its Dual Pixel AF and Live View shooting features, the EOS 77D is arguably a better choice than its Fujifilm and Sony rivals. What makes the EOS 77DD very appealing is that even though it may not offer the best of mirrorless and DSLR modes, it does offer a right balance given its price.

The Canon EOS 77D is now available on Amazon for $899.00.