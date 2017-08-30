Canon EOS M100: The Budget-Friendly Mirrorless Camera

Canon official website Promotional picture for Canon M100

Although most modern day smartphones are more than capable of snapping high-quality photographs, some still argue that nothing beats the feel of a camera in one's hands especially when faced with the beauty of the environment that surrounds them. Catering specifically to the budget-restricted, Canon has unveiled its new and affordable mirrorless camera, the M100.

The highlight of the Canon M100 is the 24.2-inch megapixel sensor, which definitely provides a big improvement from its predecessor when it comes to image quality. It might be at the bottom end of the lineup of cameras that Canon has to offer, but it comes with basically the same specs as the more expensive M5 or M6. It is capable of shooting videos at 60 frames per second and is equipped with an updated Digital 7 processor.

Further specs, which include Canon's Dual Pixel autofocus system, wireless internet, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity, 15-45mm lens, while at the same time being lighter and slimmer than the M10 and the M6. Although it has no electric viewfinder and fewer manual controls, the photography giant's newest release is definitely more friendly for those with a restricted budget and for those starting out in the field.

Canon has frequently been compared to the releases from Fujifilm and Sony. However, the company seems to be stepping up its game with the M100 as it churns out all the nice features that photography enthusiasts are looking for in a budget-friendly camera. Equipped with a 3-inch tilting touchscreen, the M100 is definitely a model that deserves to be on the list of those looking to buy a camera.

The Canon M100 is expected to begin shipping in October. It will come in two variants: a kit with the EF-M 15-45mm f3.5-6.3 IS STM lens at $600 and a dual-lens kit which adds the EF-M 55-200mm f4.5-6.3 IS STM lens at $950.