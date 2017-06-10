Can't Get Pregnant? What's The Right Biblical Perspective When You're Struggling To Start A Family

Married couples who have struggles with having kids often get discouraged or depressed from their inability to bear children of their own, particularly when they see others around them seemingly able to have many children with ease.

Pixabay

Are you struggling with starting a new family and feel depressed with all that the world's telling you? I want to encourage you – the Bible has the right perspective we should all have: With Christ, anything is possible.

Our weaknesses

Before I wrote this article, I searched the internet for statistics and advice from non-Christians regarding fertility and infertility. To be honest, what I found would bring only a little hope and a lot of depression to couples struggling with child-bearing.

According to Resolve.org, many women are unable to give birth. About 1 in 8 women have trouble getting pregnant or have trouble sustaining a pregnancy from conception to delivery. Men aren't exempt from the problem, Parents.com noted: of all infertility cases in the U.S., 35% are caused by problems related to men.

But the Bible tells us that there is hope:

"I can do all things because of Christ who strengthens me." (Philippians 4:13)

Biblical perspective

Friends, I do not want to excite you, but I want you to be grounded in the truth that in Christ, we can do all things. In Christ, nothing is impossible. In Christ, all that we thought was impossible for man is actually a trivial matter before the Lord:

"For with God nothing will be impossible." (Luke 1:37)

God is able to defy all sorts of human thinking. Christ walked on top of the waters as if they were thick glass. He fed multitudes using five loaves of bread and two fish, and had a lot of leftovers. He spat on the ground, made some mud, applied it to a blind man's eyes, and gave the blind man sight. Christ did all that.

But wait, maybe some of you would say "He's God; He can do that." Well, let's look at other humanly impossible things:

Abraham and Sarah found strength to have a child at such an old age (see Genesis 21:2; Hebrews 11:11);

Hannah, a barren woman, gave birth to Samuel with God's help (see 1 Samuel 1:19-20);

Elizabeth, Mary's cousin, became a mother to John the Baptist in her old age (see Luke 1:36).

If these people lived today, they'd be so depressed by what medical practitioners would tell them. Old age, barrenness, health conditions – all of these things cause even those who follow Christ to lose faith in God's ability to do all things. The people mentioned above, however, testify to us of God's goodness and power to give them something only He can give: new life.

Live by faith

Friends, as Christians we must understand that we live by faith in the Son of God who created life. We don't put our trust in man's opinion. Even if the opinion comes from a man who has degrees, we should all choose to listen to Him who knows all things, can do all things, and owns all things. We choose to listen to His Word.

If you're having struggles with starting your own family, have faith in God. He is able to give you more than you can ever imagine receiving.

"Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly beyond all that we ask or imagine, according to the power that works in us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen." (Ephesians 3:20-21)