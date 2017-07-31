Capcom to Launch More Games for Nintendo Switch After Success of 'Ultra Street Fighter II'

Capcom is reportedly planning to create more games for the Nintendo Switch after the success of "Ultra Street Fighter II" on the platform. The fighting game performed ahead of expectations and as a result, the publisher is contemplating on creating more titles for the hybrid console.

Capcom A screenshot from Capcom’s “Resident Evil HD”

The Wall Street Journal writer Takashi Mochizuki posted on Twitter that the Japanese publisher is "starting to prepare" more Switch versions of its games. The success of "Ultra Street Fighter II" contributed immensely to the decision, having sold 450,000 copies which exceeded their own projections.

The title was launched back in May. It added several new modes to the original "Street Fighter II" along with updated graphics. The publisher described the title as a "smash hit" in their latest earnings report published last week.

While Capcom did not reveal their projections for the game, its performance was enough to convince them of the Switch's potential.

The publisher has one of the most extensive lists of hit games that have potential on the hybrid console. Chief among these is the hugely successful "Resident Evil" franchise.

"Resident Evil" is far from being a stranger to Nintendo with Capcom having released several titles on their systems. That being the case, it should be unsurprising to see a "Resident Evil" game or two make its way to the Switch library.

A re-release of "Okami" and another iteration of "Viewtiful Joe" also have the potential to be successful hits. There is also "Dino Crisis" which hasn't been heard of for over a decade but nevertheless is still highly anticipated.

But for now, the most anticipated game from Capcom is the upcoming "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" and "Monster Hunter World" which is set to be released next year for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As for other titles, fans will just have to wait for more exciting details to be announced.