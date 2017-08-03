Capcom to Release More Nintendo Switch Games in the Future

Nintendo Promotional image for "Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers" featuring its new characters Evil Ryu and Violent Ken.

Capcom plans to make more games for the Nintendo Switch.

For Capcom, the recent quarter closed with success, as far as their support for the Nintendo Switch goes. In the company's financial reports for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April to June 2017), Capcom attributes the "broad signs of recovery" of the gaming industry to the "strong performance of the new Nintendo Switch game console," among other factors.

In the same financial report, Capcom declared that the launch of "Ultra Street Fighter II" last May was "an excellent start and proved to be a smash hit." Adding more reason to celebrate the success was the fact that the game was released during the "market's off-season in terms of the launch cycle for major titles."

According to Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki, there were 450,000 copies of "Ultra Street Fighter II" sold in the first quarter — a record that was "above expectation." Mochizuki added that Capcom was "starting to prepare" more Nintendo Switch versions of their games.

True enough, Capcom has just announced they are also bringing the "Resident Evil Revelations" first and second titles to Nintendo Switch later this year.

It can be recalled that "Ultra Street Fighter II" was met with negative responses among some game critics, mainly because they thought the title's $39.99 price tag was a bit on the pricey side. In some reviews, the game was tagged as a "rip-off."

However, the game still performed well enough in the market that it pushed the company to work harder and faster in releasing more games for the Nintendo Switch.

With that, Capcom is staying true to its earlier pronouncements that the market performance of "UItra Street Fighter II" will be decisive in their future plans for Nintendo Switch support.

Back in May, Capcom's Haruhiro Tsujimoto reportedly said (via IGN): "With Street Fighter 2 going on sale in May, Capcom will monitor its performance with regard to supporting the Switch."