Capcom's Future Nintendo Switch Support Depends on Success of 'Monster Hunter XX'

There is no doubt that the Nintendo Switch has been making waves ever since it was released, with more and more developers deciding to support the console. However, for Capcom, it all relies on the success of an upcoming title.

Capcom will be releasing "Monster Hunter XX" later this month on the Nintendo Switch, and the company has revealed that their future support of the console will depend on the game's success. This much was said in Capcom's investor report.

"The Nintendo Switch seems to be doing very well, and we look forward to further growth in its install base," the investor report stated. "Beginning with Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross) Nintendo Switch Ver. for Japan, we are evaluating how we will support this platform in the future."

This is not the first time Capcom is porting a game to the Nintendo Switch, though. They have already done it with "Ultra Street Fighter II," which has been positively received. Future games include "Resident Evil Revelations" and "Revelations 2." Nintendo Switch players definitely have their fingers crossed at this point, as they wish that more games will be ported for the hybrid console.

"Monster Hunter XX" will only be released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan, so its success seems to be dependent on Japanese consumers. Players who would like to test out the game on the Switch before committing to a purchase will be able to do so this week.

According to GameSpot, a free demo is set to become available on Thursday, Aug. 10. The demo can be downloaded by anyone because it is region-free. This means fans outside of Japan who would like to give it a try will be able to do so. They do, however, require a new Nintendo Account under the appropriate region. It is important to keep in mind, though, that the demo will be in Japanese.

The Nintendo Switch version of "Monster Hunter XX" will be released on Aug. 25 in Japan.