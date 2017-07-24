'Captain Marvel' News: Studio Head Reveals New Details About 2019 Film

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial "Captain Marvel" stars Brie Larson.

Comic lovers spent a long time waiting for the San Diego Comic-Con, and as it recently concluded in Hall H, a few new details were revealed for the upcoming "Captain Marvel." Starring Brie Larson as the title's heroine, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has explained what makes the upcoming 2019 film different from the others in the universe.

According to reports, one of the few things that were revealed in the San Diego Comic-Con is the fact that "Captain Marvel" will be set in the 90s. This could mean that the studio is seeking to open up a new time period to work in, while at the same time, establishing Larson's character as one of the classics. Furthermore, this is a time period when most of the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are too young, too busy discovering their powers to be active, or too alien to be on Earth.

Because Larson's character will be the first female superhero in Marvel's universe, there is a lot to be expected from "Captain Marvel." Setting it in the 90s period gives her a better chance at winning over her own audience. Aside from the potential of creating a separate and massive fandom for Captain Marvel, setting it in the aforementioned time period gives Marvel a chance to play with a lot of elements, including the soundtrack and the cinematography.

Fans are especially thrilled to hear about "Captain Marvel" since DC recently pulled off a massive success from its own "Wonder Woman." Starring Gal Galdot, the film is also set during the World War I, where the studio was able to capitalize on many elements that made the film a box office hit. Marvel Studios looks to be trying to achieve the same thing. As to whether it will succeed or not, fans will have to wait for its release in March 2019.