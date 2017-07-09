'Captain Marvel' Plot and Cast News: Samuel L. Jackson Reprises Nick Fury Role in Upcoming Film

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Samuel L. Jackson poses at a press line for "Avengers: Age of Ultron" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014.

There are speculations that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury on the standalone and debut film for the character Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson).

The news of Jackson's return for another movie under the Marvel Cinematic Universe started out as a rumor, but it was later on somewhat confirmed by news source Deadline, as it said that it had heard that Nick Fury's appearance in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" film will happen.

Nick Fury is one of the all-time favorite characters in the entire Marvel comics franchise. The character is known for being able to unite S.H.I.E.L.D. with other Marvel groups of heroes such as the Avengers.

In fact, as established in the film, Nick Fury contributed a lot in recruiting other characters for several important tasks. He was also crucial in bringing together the Avengers as shown in several films such as "Marvel's The Avengers" in 2012 and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015, so it only makes sense to see him also appear in Captain Marvel's first movie gig.

Marvel president Kevin Feige previously discussed several bits of information on the "Captain Marvel" plot.

In an interview with Vulture, Feige said that the movie "ultimately needs to be about the three-dimensional, multilayered Carol Danvers character." He added: "You have to be able to track her and follow her and relate to her at all points of the movie, regardless of how many visual effects and spaceships and bad guys are filling the frame. That's what's important."

Meanwhile, Jackson is also expected to reprise his Nick Fury role in the upcoming star-studded installment "Avengers: Infinity War" in 2018, as well as in the subsequent and fourth Avengers-titled film.

For now, it is unknown how Nick Fury comes into the story of Carol who, in the comics, was first introduced as an Air Force officer of the United States. After a nearby Kree device exploded, Carol somehow acquired Kree DNA, thus giving her the superhero powers that made her Captain Marvel.

Marvel Studios has yet to comment on the reports of Nick Fury's appearance in "Captain Marvel" that is slated to be released on March 8, 2019.