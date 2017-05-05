'Captain Marvel' Plot News: Marvel Studio Boss Says the Story Features 'Multilayered Carol Danvers'

Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige recently discussed the company's plans for the plot of the upcoming standalone film "Captain Marvel" and said the story will feature a "multilayered Carol Danvers."

REUTERS/Neil HallBrie Larson at the European Premiere of 'Kong: Skull Island' in London, Britain, February 28, 2017.

Carol Danvers is Captain Marvel's real identity and the character will be played by Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson.

The alias "Captain Marvel" was used by other Marvel characters before Carol Danvers.

In the 1960s, the comics franchise introduced Carol as a US Air Force officer. She was exposed in an explosion of a Kree device while she was next to her lover Mar-Vell. It somehow caused her human genes to be fused with Kree DNA, thus turning her into a powerful hybrid who later on took the Captain Marvel identity.

Talking to Vulture recently, Feige revealed that they want fans to really get to know Carol Danvers through the big screen. He said the narrative "ultimately needs to be about the three-dimensional, multilayered Carol Danvers character."

The Marvel Studio president added: "You have to be able to track her and follow her and relate to her at all points of the movie, regardless of how many visual effects and spaceships and bad guys are filling the frame. That's what's important."

Marvel has previous pronouncements that they want to take that direction in terms of introducing Carol Denvers to the big screen. There have been attempts before to include Captain Marvel in the franchise's universe of films.

Captain Marvel was originally supposed to be in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" already sporting her superpowers in a cameo role but the plan was canceled later on. Feige previously explained, "We didn't want to introduce her fully-formed flying in a costume before you got to know who she was and how she came to be."

During the San Diego Comic Con last July, Marvel confirmed Carol Danvers will be portrayed by Larson.

"Captain Marvel" is currently slated to premiere in U.S. theaters on March 8, 2019.