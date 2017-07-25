'Captain Marvel' Release Date, Plot, Cast News: '90s Setting Confirmed; Why Is This Time Period Significant?

New details regarding the "Captain Marvel" movie, which will star Brie Larson, emerged at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that the upcoming film will be set in the 1990s and it's a significant time period.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Brie Larson is Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, the most powerful Marvel superhero.

Feige confirmed the movie's setting in his interviews with the press. Creatively, the time period will also be important to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"There is an unexplored period of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we wanted to showcase," Feige said, without revealing too much. "Almost anything else is a spoiler other than to say that the '90s would be a fun period to make a superhero movie in."

That being said, "Captain Marvel" is one of the few films that are not yet part of the MCU timeline because it will come several years before "Iron Man," which kicked off the franchise. It will make the feature film a complete standalone. It will also give the audience a better chance to know who Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers is amid the flurry of characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest of the Avengers.

"She is as powerful a character as we've ever put in a movie," Feige told Vulture back in October 2016. "Her powers are off the charts, and when she's introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we've ever had."

The last time Marvel created a standalone superhero film was via the 2011 release of "Captain America: The First Avenger," which was set in the 1940s. As The Verge pointed out, the studio only does this for character-building or to establish a specific world.

Essentially, the "Captain Marvel" movie will likely become a prequel to the MCU. She could join the Avengers when she is needed most to stop its most powerful enemy.

"Captain Marvel" will also feature Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The film will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It has a March 2019 theater release date.