'Captain Marvel' Script Changes: New Writer Brought in After Schedule Conflict

(Photo: Reuters) "Captain Marvel" lead Brie Larson wins Best Drama Actress at the 2015 Golden Globes.

There is a shakeup behind the scenes of the highly anticipated "Captain Marvel" movie starring Brie Larson as the titular character.

According to Deadline, Geneva Robertson-Dworet will now take over the writing duties, which were originally assigned to Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman.

Robertson-Dworet was brought in after LeFauve chose to leave the "Captain Marvel" gig to focus on directing the upcoming Disney animated film, "Gigantic" with Nathan Greno.

LeFauve and Perlman reportedly had a hard time completing "Captain Marvel" due to their schedules that became increasingly hectic.

This is another massive movie franchise being entrusted to Robertson-Dworet, who also wrote the script for the upcoming "Tomb Raider" movie starring Alicia Vikander.

The new "Captain Marvel" writer also had the same role in "Gotham City Sirens," an upcoming movie spawned from "Suicide Squad" in which Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn and will be hanging out with other familiar ladies of the DC Comics.

"Captain Marvel" will bring the titular superhero officially to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It will tell the origin story of Carol Danvers.

It was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the movie will be set in 1990 and will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who will still have two eyes instead of one, as the case in the recent MCU films.

The big bad in "Captain Marvel" will be the infamous comic book villains known as the Skrulls, marking their first time to be brought into the silver screen.

Captain Marvel is not expected to appear in "Avengers: Infinity War," in which the superheroes that MCU fans have been following for 10 years will come together to battle the mad titan Thanos.

That being said, it looks like Larson's debut as Captain Marvel will be in her very own standalone film releasing March 8, 2019 and not the ensemble movie, which will be out May 4, 2018.