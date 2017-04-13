'Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc' News: Prologue Special to Pick Up Where Old Series Left Off

The highly popular shoujo manga series "Cardcaptor Sakura" celebrated its 20th anniversary last year with a sequel arc that features Sakura Kinomoto's continuing adventure with the magical Clow Cards. And before its anime adaptation airs next year in January, a prologue special will first be released to get fans, young and old, caught up to what has been happening in Sakura's life after she graduated from Tomoeda Elementary School.

YouTube/BONBON TV A screenshot of Sakura Kinomoto, now in her first year of junior high, in the upcoming prologue special to the "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" anime series coming in 2018.

The upcoming special titled "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc Prologue: Sakura and the Two Bears" is slated for release on Sept. 13 bundled with the special edition of the new manga series' third volume. This special episode will reportedly connect the original anime series and the upcoming "Clear Card Arc" sequel.

The official trailer, which is now streaming on CLAMP's official website, was first previewed at the "Sakura Fes 2017~Cardcaptor Sakura Birthday Gathering~" held on the titular character's birthday last April 1. It features the anime original song "Yakusoku no Sora (The Promised Sky)" sung by Junko Iwao, who provides the voice of Sakura's best friend Tomoyo Daidouji.

YouTube/BONBON TV

The video hints that the special will be picking up where the previous anime series left off, with Syaoran Li about to leave for Hong Kong. The boy, who was Sakura's former rival turned ally, previously confessed his feelings to her, but she has yet to give him a straight reply.

The summary on the leaflet that was handed during the event further reveals that with Tomoyo's advice, Sakura will finally be able to make up her mind and decide to make a certain item for Syaoran. And judging by the title, this may well be a second teddy bear.

Fans of the first series will remember that when Sakura caught up to Syaoran at the airport, he was cradling the teddy bear he had always meant to give to her, but never had neither chance nor courage to. Sakura herself asked for the bear, which was also the series' way of showing that Sakura was accepting Syaoran's feelings.

Will Sakura muster up the courage to give her own handmade teddy bear to Syaoran?

Fans will find out when the special DVD goes on sale in September.