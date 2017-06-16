'Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc' Air Date, Spoilers: Prologue OVA to Premiere at Upcoming Anime Expo 2017 in Los Angeles

A "Cardcaptor Sakura" sequel is expected to come next year, and magical girl Sakura Kinomoto is treating her fans to an exclusive presentation at the upcoming Anime Expo 2017 (AX 2017).

YouTube/BONBON TVA screenshot of Sakura Kinomoto, now in her first year of junior high, in the upcoming prologue special to the "Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Arc" anime series coming in January 2018.

Kodansha Comics has announced the world premiere of a special prologue story to the "Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card" arc due out next year. Originally, the said prologue has been slated for release on Sept. 13 bundled up with a special edition of the ongoing manga series' third volume. But fans who will be attending AX 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) will have the exclusive opportunity to see this prologue long before its scheduled release on video.

According to the press release posted on the official AX site, attendees of the said event will be "the first people on Earth" to witness the upcoming prologue episode, which bridges the old anime series to its next generation sequel. Special giveaways that are exclusive to the special screening will be handed out, and fans will also be given a chance to win other Sakura-based special prizes. Moreover, anime producer, Chiyo Kawazoe, will be on hand to answer fan questions.

The event will be happening on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. PT at the LACC Main Events Hall B. More information regarding lining up and room entry are available for attending fans at the AX's Program Room Policies.

Titled "Sakura and the Two Bears," the prologue OVA will be continuing Sakura's story right where the original anime series ended back in 2000. Sakura's conflict with Eriol has been resolved, and the only thing that's left for the magical girl to do before entering junior high is to give a proper answer to Syaoran's love confession. This catches the audiences up to the "Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card" anime series arc that will be premiering in Japan in January next year.

The "Cardcaptor Sakura Clear Card" sequel manga by CLAMP is currently serialized in Kodansha's "Nakayoshi" magazine.