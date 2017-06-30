Cardinal George Pell Sexual Abuse Allegations Latest News: Pope's Senior Aide Denies Accusations, Is Scheduled to Appear in Australian Court

One of Pope Francis' senior aides, Cardinal George Pell from Australia, is currently facing historical sexual abuse charges in his home country.

REUTERS/Remo CasiliThe image shows Cardinal George Pell leaving his house in Rome, Italy.

Pell has since denied the accusations and has continually asserted his innocence. He said to be also trying to get back to Australia as soon as he can to face the charges made against him.

"I am looking forward finally to having my day in court. I repeat that I am innocent of these charges. They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me," he said in a news conference at the Vatican, as reported by Reuters.

The 76-year-old Cardinal Pell is the third-ranking official in the Holy See, and he is, by far, the highest-ranking church official to have faced such accusations. Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton revealed that Pell is "facing multiple charges and there are multiple complainants."

No information about the alleged victims of the sexual abuse case has been divulged.

According to BBC, Victoria Police stated that they had come to the decision to charge the church official after receiving advice from prosecutors in May, and that he is scheduled to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 18.

A magistrate is said to decide soon whether or not the nature of Pell's charges will be released before his court appearance.

Last year, Pell was interrogated by Australian detectives in the Vatican after he expressed that he was not in the best condition to take a long flight to his home country. Now, as reported by ABC Australia, a statement released by the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney says the senior Catholic cleric will fly to Australia as soon as possible, with advice and approval from his doctors, in order to clear his name.

The case may also have ramifications for the Pope as Pell is considered to be one of his closest advisers.