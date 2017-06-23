Carey Mulligan Baby Due Date, Latest News, Rumors: 'Collateral' Star Shows Off Growing Belly Bump

Carey Mulligan may be keeping her pregnancy under wraps, but she is apparently putting her bump on full display. The 32-year-old actress and singer showed off her growing baby bump as she steps out for lunch with a friend last Tuesday, June 20, in Beverly Hills.

Reuters/Eric GaillardCarey Mulligan poses during a photocall for the film 'Inside Llewyn Davis' at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 19, 2013.

Mulligan, who is said to be pregnant with her second child, wore a sleeveless black and white dress that skimmed her tummy. She also wore black sunglasses and carried a cross-body black purse.

Mulligan has not publicly commented on the pregnancy news, which is normal as she never openly confirmed her first pregnancy either. To recall, she hinted at her first pregnancy when she arrived at the 2015 Tony Awards in a fabulous gown that tried to cover her baby bump.

In late September 2015, Mulligan confirmed she has already given birth to her first child, Evelyn Grace Mumford. Even though she is generally quiet about her personal life, the "The Amazing Mrs. Pritchard" star has opened up in the past about her marriage and growing family.

"Like anyone, you try and split your time evenly," Mulligan told Vogue shortly before Evelyn's birth in late 2015. "Marcus is the only thing that's mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to."

Currently, Mulligan is busy filming for her upcoming miniseries "Collateral." The four-part drama explores the consequences surrounding the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. Declining to accept this as a random act of senseless violence, Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Mulligan) is resolved to find the darker truth.

Politician David Mars (John Simm) becomes instantly embroiled in the drama through his turbulent relationship with his unpredictable ex, Karen (Billie Piper). Meanwhile, Jane Oliver (Nicola Walker) struggles to conceal her affair with the only witness to the crime.

There is no word yet on when will "Collateral" premiere.