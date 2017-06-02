Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Wedding News, Date, Details: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple to Wed on Show

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are tying the knot soon, and their upcoming wedding seems to be an open book to fans. Recently, the Nashville-based couple confirmed rumors that they are indeed getting married. They also shared some juicy details about their big day.

Facebook/BachelorInParadiseA promotional photo of the ABC reality show "Bachelor in Paradise."

Reality Steve was recently able to confirm straight from Carly and Evan that they are getting married on the show, particularly toward the end of the current season. As expected, their wedding will be attended by a number of people from the "Bachelor" franchise. Some also speculate that Evan will bring his three sons, who are very close to Carly right now.

Carly and Evan's decision to have their wedding televised should not come as a surprise for "Bachelor" fans, especially since the two have always been open to having a television wedding. With the recent confirmation that their wedding will be filmed and shown on "Bachelor in Paradise," it looks like they have already given the idea some thought.

According to reports, filming for their wedding starts soon. And although the exact date of their actual wedding has not been confirmed yet, the filming schedule suggests that it is going to happen sooner than most people might expect, which is likely a few weeks from now.

If the wedding pushes through, Carly and Evan will be the only couple from "Bachelor in Paradise" to go this far. It can be recalled that "Bachelor" couple Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray announced their breakup recently after months of being together. Lace Morris and Grant Kemp also did not last as long as Carly and Evan did.

In a recent E! News interview, Carly and Evan said their off-cam relationship has been "positive and fun." They also revealed that their open communication is one of the reasons why their relationship has remained strong.

Previously, another couple from the show also had their wedding televised. Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul tied the knot on "Bachelor in Paradise," but they eventually confessed that none of the wedding was real.