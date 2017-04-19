Carmelo and La La Anthony Divorce News: Couple Separated But No One Has Filed for Divorce Yet

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La have separated after almost seven years of marriage and more than a decade of being together.

Reuters/Adrees Latif New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony gestures after hitting a three-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple revealed that the actress and National Basketball Association superstar are currently living separately. La La reportedly moved out of the family home last week and is now living in her own place in New York City.

The split is amicable, sources claim. The ex-couple was recently spotted only this past weekend at their 10-year-old son Kiyan's basketball game. TMZ reports that La La and Carmelo have no plans at the moment to uproot Kiyan from his friends and school in New York City.

The former couple has had their ups and downs during the course of their relationship, but the current NBA season has particularly put a pressure on their marriage for the past few months, with Carmelo being plagued by trade talks and with the Knicks looking to transfer him to a different team.

More recently, reports have surfaced that the 32-year-old baller was unfaithful to his wife, having allegedly gotten another woman pregnant.

The other woman in Carmelo's life is reportedly employed at a gentleman's club in New York City and is already six months pregnant with his child. However, sources claim that the marriage problems between the couple existed before the alleged pregnancy of the other woman and that it was not the tipping point of their decision to break up.

At the moment, neither side has filed for divorce. However, it looks like reconciliation is unlikely, with La La spotted in New York City without her 20-carat diamond ring on Tuesday, April 18.

According to E! News, an insider has revealed that fans should no longer expect a reconciliation between the former MTV VJ and the NBA star.

"They're done," an insider told E! News. "At this point, she's not willing to save their relationship."

Without delving into details, the insider added, "They've had some major issues lately."