Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade Might Join the Cleveland Cavaliers If They Are Bought Out of Their Contracts

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quite active in trade talks involving Paul George in spite of the fact that they don't have a general manager right now after they decided to part ways with David Griffin. The Cavaliers want George because they think he has what it takes to help them win their second title. However, he might not be the only one who could join the roster this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

During an "NBA on ESPN Radio" interview last week, EPSN's Brian Windhorst revealed that Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade could end up joining the Cavaliers if they manage to secure buyouts from their respective teams this offseason.

"The Knicks' inability to find a workable trade for Anthony — who possesses a full no-trade clause — and Chicago's decision to trade Butler and start rebuilding around younger players has prompted speculation that both former All-Stars and close friends of James could end up on this summer's open market," Marc Stein and Chris Haynes wrote in their report for ESPN.

Well, it's a little complicated since they will have to hit the open market first before they can sign with the Cavaliers. But it's quite possible since the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks are looking to shake things up.

Over the past few months, Knicks president Phil Jackson has been dropping not-so-subtle hints that Anthony is no longer wanted in New York, so maybe they can work on a buyout if they can't find a trade partner for him.

Wade decided to opt into the final year of his contract last week and he was looking forward to another season with the Bulls. However, that changed when the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With their best player gone, the team is clearly heading for a rebuild this summer and a veteran like Wade may be on his way out.

Anthony and Wade are no longer at their peak, but they can still help the Cavaliers compete for another title.