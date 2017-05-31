Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony News: Couple Reportedly Not in a Hurry to File Divorce

Carmelo Anthony and his wife La La are reportedly not filing for divorce anytime soon.

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY SportsNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) yells to the crowd after hitting a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 12, 2017.

After confirming their split last month, the ex-couple's relationship continues to be in limbo. Citing sources close to the estranged couple, TMZ reported that Carmelo and La La are not rushing to file divorce papers because they are "happy" with how things are going between them. The source stressed that Carmelo and La La have no plans to rekindle their marriage, but they are determined to work together to be there for their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

Carmelo and La La decided to separate in April after news broke out that the New York Knicks star got another woman pregnant. One day after the rumors began surfacing online, La La was spotted in New York without her wedding ring. Carmelo seemed to have removed his wedding ring as well. The cheating rumors may have been just the final nail in the coffin. The pair, who got married in 2010, had been struggling with their relationship for a while before their separation.

Despite the issues she is currently facing, La La keeps a positive outlook on life. "I wanted people to know that no matter what life throws at you, you got to be strong, you have to be fearless, things are gonna happen, life is amazing and guess what life sucks sometimes too, you have to be unbreakable, especially to have to go and walk that carpet alone, that's not the easiest thing in the world," she told Extra. "Everyone goes through stuff."

La La is keeping herself busy by focusing on her professional life. Her hit series "Power" is returning for another season, and she just finished a film titled "Emergency Furlough." She is producing the upcoming series "Goal Diggers," while her first book, "The Love Playbook," is being adapted into a movie.