Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors 2017: Knicks, Rockets Still Locked in Stalemate Over the All-Star Forward

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony has already decided that his future isn't in New York. He wants to join the Houston Rockets and team up with his close friend Chris Paul and perennial All-Star James Harden. But it has been weeks since he told the Knicks that he wasn't interested in their attempts to reintegrate him back into the organization, so how come he's still with the team?

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, talks between the two teams seem to have stalled, and the Knicks are unwilling to trade Anthony unless they get a fair return for the 10-time All-Star.

"A stalemate has ensued as sources indicate Anthony only wishes to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rockets. Not even Cleveland, which is in turmoil, is good enough for Anthony as the Cavaliers are dealing with Kyrie Irving's trade demand," Berman said.

"The Knicks' management tandem of Steve Mills-Scott Perry claim it won't trade Anthony to Houston unless it cobbles together a solid deal that makes sense for the Knicks' future. Nothing has materialized," he added.

Ramon Sessions recently agreed to sign a one-year deal to join the Knicks, and Berman said a source told him they wanted Sessions on the team partly because he connects better with Anthony and Kristaps Porziņģis.

That means the Knicks may want to wait it out and head to training camp with the disgruntled forward on their roster. In fact, they may even begin the season with him on the team if they don't receive a trade package they like.

The Rockets have been dangling Ryan Anderson as trade bait for months now, but they have yet to find a trade partner for the sharpshooting floor-stretching forward. Anderson is actually a pretty solid player on the offensive end of the floor. However, his bloated contract is hurting the Rockets' chances of acquiring Anthony right now.

If the Rockets want to get Anthony before training camp begins they will have to find a third or fourth team to help facilitate the deal.