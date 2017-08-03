Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors: All-Star Forward Still Hasn't Met With Knicks Front Office

(Photo: Reuters/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) defends during the third quarter in a game Knicks at Air Canada Centre, Nov. 12, 2016.

Apparently, the Knicks' new front-office hierarchy never got the chance to sit down and talk with Carmelo Anthony.

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported that Knicks president Steve Mills tried to reach out to Anthony to discuss the options on the table after trade talks with the Houston Rockets was put on hold, but the 10-time All-Star didn't want to have such a discussion.

Anthony has largely avoided the public eye in the past few months, but he made an appearance at the Basketball Tournament's Day of Giving in his home town of Baltimore. While speaking to reporters at the event, the forward admitted that he has not met with the Knicks front office. However, he said he has already spoken with new general manager Scott Perry and they might have a formal meeting soon.

Anthony also talked about how the last 12 months have been "an emotional roller coaster" and he said he has found peace despite the turmoil in his personal and professional life.

"I had to come to peace with myself and come to peace with kind of the situation I'm in and kind of try to find happiness again. I kind of lost that a little bit, but I'm finding it now and it feels good," Anthony said, according to Yahoo Sports.

The perennial All-Star had the chance to gloat when he was asked about his thought regarding Phil Jackson's departure, but he decided to stay classy and say it was "business decision."

Meanwhile, Anthony may not be heading west anytime soon since trade talks between the Knicks and the Rockets are currently at a stalemate. If there's no progress in the coming weeks he may have to begin training camp in New York. And if the deal gets delayed any further he may even start the season in a Knicks uniform.