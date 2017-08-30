Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Executive Hints That Anthony Has No Future in New York

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) falls in front of Knicks executive chairman James Dolan during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 12, 2017.

Everyone knows that Carmelo Anthony is leaving. The New York Knicks failed to repair their relationship with the All-Star forward even after Phil Jackson left, and one way or another, they will have to find a way to part ways with him, because keeping him on the roster may prove to be a distraction they need to avoid next season.

Anthony's clearly not a part of the Knicks' long-term plans, so it shouldn't come as a surprise when his name was conspicuously omitted in a recent blog entry Knicks president Steve Mills posted on the official Madison Square Garden website.

In his blog post, Mills discussed the Knicks' plans for the future and he talked about how they were going to build around their young core players.

"[Ntilikina], Porzingis and Hardaway, along with Hernangómez and Ron Baker, will exemplify a new defensive mindset that puts a premium on making stops. Only from there can a productive offense flow. We will emphasize ball movement, body movement, spacing and screening, while understanding that these changes will be a work in progress. We may not be there at first, but that's the brand of ball our players will aspire to fulfill," Mills wrote.

Future face of the franchise Kristaps Porziņģis, athletic two-way wing Tim Hardaway Jr., up-and-coming center Willy Hernangómez, rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina and combo guard Ron Baker were all mentioned by Mills as the key players in the squad they were trying to develop, but Anthony's name was nowhere to be found.

Of course, this wasn't the first time the team has hinted that Anthony's not part of their plans for the future. The 10-time All-Star was also omitted when the Knicks released their season-ticket plan promo last week.

As of the moment, Anthony is still a member of the Knicks. But it's clear that his time in New York is coming to an end.