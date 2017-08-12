Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks, Rockets Renew Trade Discussions

(Photo: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) offseason is in a bit of a lull now after a flurry of moves started the free agency period. Free agents are still getting signed every now and then, but significant trade activity has stopped in the past couple of weeks. Fortunately, trade talks involving Carmelo Anthony are about to pick up steam.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are once again discussing a potential trade involving Anthony.

"The Knicks have become willing again to make an Anthony deal before the start of training camp in September, especially after Anthony made it clear that the franchise's hopes of getting him to embrace a return to the team — after months of Jackson's pushing for Anthony to waive his no-trade — are fruitless," Wojnarowski said in his report.

However, not much has changed since they hit a stalemate a few weeks ago. The Knicks are still not willing to take back Ryan Anderson and his hefty contract from the Rockets, so they will have to add a third team to help facilitate the deal.

Wojnarowski also noted that the two teams were actually making a lot of progress in trade talks when Phil Jackson was still in charge of the Knicks, but since Scott Perry became the team's new general manager, negotiations started to stall because he was looking for a more particular package in return for the 10-time All-Star.

The Knicks are also willing to start training camp with Anthony on the roster if they fail to receive an offer they like and it's possible they may even wait until the season is well underway to trade the All-Star forward.

Wojnarowski said Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have continued to recruit him to join the Portland Trail Blazers, but Anthony "remains steadfast" in his insistence to play for the Rockets.