Carmelo Anthony NBA Trade Rumors: Trade Talks Between Knicks and Rockets 'Dormant'

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

The New York Knicks have been trying to trade Carmelo Anthony for weeks now, but talks with the Houston Rockets seem to have stalled once again.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, negotiations are currently at a stand-still and Anthony will likely have to start training camp with the Knicks.

"Carmelo Anthony right now, those talks have been fairly dormant between Houston and New York. They've tried to find third, fourth teams — the Rockets have — to help facilitate a deal with Carmelo Anthony. They haven't been able to do that. And both sides are prepared for the fact that Melo may have to go to camp with the Knicks," Wojnarowski said, via NBC Sports.

Well, the Rockets had to find a way to free up cap space to acquire Anthony, but unloading Ryan Anderson and his bloated contract is not an easy task. And since Anthony is only willing to waive his no-trade clause for Houston, the Knicks had no other choice but to wait for the Rockets to come up with a suitable deal.

Of course, Anthony can speed up his exit if he's willing to waive his no-trade clause for another team, and the New York Post's Marc Berman has suggested that the Cleveland Cavaliers may be back in the mix after they traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers were actually one of Anthony preferred destinations earlier this summer, but he decided to focus his attention on the Rockets when Irving's trade request became public last month. With the Irving situation resolve, Berman thinks Anthony may be willing to consider Cleveland once again.

The problem is, acquiring Anthony won't be easy for the Cavaliers either since they will have to clear some salary cap room as well.

It seems that Anthony may have to join the Knicks in training camp and he may even start the season in New York.