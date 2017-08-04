Carmelo Anthony News: Knicks Player Speaks After Trade Rumors

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Featured in the image is New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony.

New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony has finally spoken up in public since the end of the regular season, and after rumors circulated that there is a big chance for him to be traded to the Houston Rockets.

Multiple publications have reported that Anthony is very much interested in joining the Rockets, and it is the only team that he is considering.

Carmelo Anthony's camp has said for weeks, including day the Kyrie Irving news surfaced, that Melo's sole focus is to be traded to Houston. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) August 2, 2017

However, when asked about his desire to join the said team, during a community event in his hometown of Baltimore, he reportedly said: "You know I can't comment about all that."

It was also previously speculated that he was looking to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that was before Kyrie Irving, the team's point guard, had asked to be traded.

The new Knicks management under Perry believes that trading Anthony would be the best way to execute their rebuild, but has expressed their willingness to take him back if he cannot find another team he wants to be traded into.

"An emotional roller coaster, an emotional roller coaster,'' Anthony said about the past year. "But I had to find peace. I had to come to peace with myself and come to peace with kind of the situation I'm in and kind of try to find happiness. I kind of lost that a little bit but I'm finding it now and it feels good," he added.

He also admitted that he has no idea whether or not he is going to be with the Knicks when training camp begins.

In other news, Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis reportedly said that he hopes Anthony would remain on the team but understands that there is a huge chance for their tandem to be severed before the 2017–18 season starts.

"He's an All-Star, an incredible player and I've learned so much from him," Porzingis said about Anthony.