Carmelo Anthony Not Interested in Playing for the New York Knicks

(Photo: Reuters/Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to make a move on Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) during second half at Madison Square Garden, Dec. 19, 2015.

The Knicks should have seen this coming.

During an appearance on ESPN's "SportsCenter," National Basketball Association (NBA) insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that Carmelo Anthony has made it clear that he's not interested in staying with the Knicks and he wants to be traded to the Houston Rockets.

"Carmelo Anthony has made it clear to [the Knicks]: I want to go to Houston, I am not interested in talking to you about being reincorporated back into this New York roster," Wojnarowski said, via SLAMonline.

"Houston is now prepared for the fact that these negotiations with the Knicks could run through August, September, into possibly the start of training camp as New York tries to rebuild Melo's value," he added.

So the choices are to play with James Harden and Chris Paul, or to stay with the franchise that has been trying to run him out of town in the past year. Naturally, Anthony chose to leave.

The Knicks decided to put trade talks involving Anthony on hold last week because they want him to meet team president Steve Mills and new general manager Scott Perry. The revamped front office didn't think they should move the All-Star forward right now since his trade value was at an all-time low, but as expected, Anthony refused to cooperate.

Right now, the situation remains in a stalemate. Anthony still prefers the Knicks to trade him to the Rockets, but the team will not let him leave unless they get significant assets back.

Meanwhile, Wojnarowski also talked about the Portland Trail Blazers' interest in Anthony during an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump." The prospect of seeing Anthony team up with Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkić should excite basketball fans, but Wojnarowski said Anthony's just not interested in the Blazers right now and he's not going to waive his no-trade clause for them.