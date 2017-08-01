Carmelo Anthony Posts Sultry Photo of Estranged Wife La La Anthony Despite Their Split

Even an impending divorce could not stop Carmelo Anthony from posting about his wife, La La, on social media.

Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of a game at the Smoothie King Center, Feb. 19, 2014.

The National Basketball Association star let emojis do the talking in his recent Twitter post. Carmelo shared a sexy snap of his estranged wife along with eyes, heart and world emojis to his almost nine million followers on Sunday, July 30.

As expected, the sultry photo immediately went viral, gaining over 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets as of this writing.

According to reports, Carmelo's fate in New York is still uncertain as trade rumors continue to circulate. While the Knicks small forward works out his career, La La is busy putting more time and effort into being a mom to their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri La La Anthony at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.

"It's good to have something to focus on," La La said in a recent interview. "Whenever things are going crazy in life I usually put my energy on Kiyan and my work, which is what I've been doing."

Despite their separation, La La clarified that she and her estranged spouse remain "the best of friends."

Carmelo and La La were married for seven years until they decided to part ways a few months back. Sources revealed that La La has now moved out of their home and is living on her own in New York City. They are no longer living under one roof, but it looks like there is still a lot of love between the duo.

In June, the "Power" actress shared that she is not yet ready to sign divorce papers. Whether the couple will try to give their relationship another chance remains to be seen.