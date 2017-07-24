Carmelo Anthony Trade News 2017: NY Knicks' Star Still Wants to Move to Houston Rockets Despite Kyrie Irving's Rumored Trade Talks

REUTERS / ADREES LATIF NY Knicks' small forward Carmelo Anthony to transfer to the Rockets?

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony is still hoping to sign up with the Houston Rockets despite the talks about Kyrie Irving's plans to move out of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to reports, the Knicks are planning to make a pitch to get the Cavs' point guard by trading their 10-time NBA All-Star small forward. Yet reports reveal that Anthony is determined to join the Rockets' roster.

Reports claim that the 33-year-old Brooklyn, New York native is willing to waive his no-trade clause, yet it seems like he will not likely use that option to move to the Cavs if Irving will not be part of the team. He also reportedly knows that the team's star player, LeBron James, might also leave the Cavs next July.

It was also mentioned that if Anthony will be traded to the Cavs, he will be offered a two-year contract and play alongside Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith. This deal may not be appealing to the Knicks' small forward.

Other rumors claim that the Portland Trail Blazers are also interested to see Anthony play for the team in the upcoming 2017–2018 NBA season. But a source reportedly told Oregon Live that Anthony's transfer to Portland may not be happening due to personal reasons.

According to the source, the NBA star is not willing to travel all the way to Oregon because he wants to stay with his 10-year-old son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony somewhere near New York where he and his mother is currently based.

"Melo's a doting father," the source stated. "He's a great dad. He's present and he loves that kid. There's no way he's going to leave that little boy in New York and be 3,000 miles away from him."

Anthony's decision regarding his team transfer is expected to be announced soon.