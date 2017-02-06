Carmelo Anthony Trade News 2017: Small Forward Says Trade Rumors Are 'Testing My Will'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Thirteen-year veteran of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Carmelo Anthony has been put in a difficult position as of late as rumors involving his departure from the New York Knicks intensifies with just over two weeks left before the official trade deadline. The professional basketball player recently spoke up about this difficult ordeal as Knicks president Phil Jackson continues to push for a trade.

REUTERS/Adam HungerNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony smiles in the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 23, 2013.

Following the Knicks' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, Anthony told reporters that he has been struggling with the recent trade speculation but is trying to remain optimistic.

"It definitely kind of tests you, can put you to the test. You have to dig deep within yourself to get through it on a day-to-day basis, figure out a way how to still go out there and play at a high level every night, play hard, lead this team," he said, as reported by ESPN.

"It's testing my will. It's testing me as a human being. It also is making me stronger throughout this process," he added.

It has been revealed that the Kicks approached the Cavaliers last month to propose a swap between Anthony and Kevin Love. However, the Cavs' front office rebuffed the proposal as they were unwilling to part with Love. Nevertheless, according to reports, the Cleveland-based team is still interested in procuring Anthony — but only if a new deal can be struck.

Sources have also told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein that the Knicks have also been talking to the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.

However, at this time, there's no definite decision yet as Jackson reportedly has a high asking price for Anthony. As a result, some of the trade talks involving other teams have stalled. Right now, it seems that the Knicks are exploring the option of a three-team or four-team deal.

It's important for Jackson to find a suitable team for Anthony as the athlete currently has a no-trade clause and part of the decision rests on whether he will waive this particular contract stipulation.

Everything will be revealed on or before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.