Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors 2017: Celtics, Trail Blazers to Acquire Knicks' Small Forward?

The trade rumors involving New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony continues.

REUTERS/ADREES LATIF New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony.

Since April, talks about possible trade options for the NBA All-Star small forward began after Phil Jackson revealed that he "would be better off somewhere else."

In an interview with ESPN, the Knicks' team president stated Anthony may not be helpful for the team after four consecutive losing seasons.

"We've not been able to win with [Anthony] on the court at this time," Jackson stated. "I think the direction with our team is that he's a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship."

Meanwhile, another report claimed that the Boston Celtics is reconsidering the idea of bringing Anthony to the team.

According to the New York Post, the Celtics' general manager Danny Ainge first showed his interest in getting Anthony back in February but decided to hold off the deal in order to avoid maximizing the 2017 summer cap space.

But after the Celtics' disappointing performance during the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team is now looking to acquire Anthony in a trade deal with the Knicks in exchange for Joe Crowder.

Another report claimed that Anthony might be involved with a different trade deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Based on the report, the Blazers' general manager Neil Olshey revealed that they are willing to give up their first-round selection in the upcoming draft so they can get a valuable player. This brought Anthony into the equation.

If Anthony will be traded to the Trail Blazers, his skills will work well with the team's power players like C.J. McCollum, Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic.

Both Anthony and the Knicks have yet to reveal their final decision regarding the trade deals involving the power player.