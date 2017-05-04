Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors 2017: Clippers A Possible Destination?

Carmelo Anthony is one of the hottest prospects available for trade anywhere in the National Basketball Association as the New York Knicks faces their off-season decisions. Among the teams hoping to lure the Knicks star over is the Los Angeles Clippers, and they believe they have the trade package that can do just that.

Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY SportsNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) yells to the crowd after hitting a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 12, 2017.

New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson has been unexpectedly blunt about his opinion on Carmelo Anthony's options. In an interview just last April 14, Jackson has clearly stated his case. "We've not been able to win with him on the court... I think the direction with out team, he'll be better off somewhere else," Jackson said, as quoted on Twitter by Basketball Insiders writer Tommy Beer.

Given that Carmelo Anthony takes Phil Jackson up on his advice, which front office has the best chances of winning the 10-time All-star player over? One of the teams that believe they have a strong offer is the Los Angeles Clippers, fresh off their elimination in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers organization felt that they can win over Anthony this summer, as the western conference team weighs their options with regards to Blake Gridding, Chris Paul, and J.J. Redick. All three Clippers stars will be free agents after this season, according to the Daily Knicks.

A possible solution to the juggling act that the Clippers organization has to do to keep as much player value as they can is to offer the Knicks two players — who could be Redick and Austin Rivers — in exchange for Anthony, according to the New York Post. However, Anthony and the Knicks will have to come to an agreement about his no-trade clause in his contract.

If Carmelo Anthony can reach a compromise with the Knicks, the day Anthony dons a Clippers jersey may not be far off.