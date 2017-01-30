Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors 2017: New York Knicks Eyeing Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder?

There is no shortage of drama in the world of basketball, especially during the trade season. Recent trade rumors have surrounded Carmelo Anthony, the New York Knicks' forward, but is there any truth to them?

Reuters/Bill StreicherTrade rumors surrounding New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony have been rampant.

According to The Star, rumors of Anthony being traded off may be true, especially given Knicks president Phil Jackson's view of the player. However, the publication notes that the trade will not be easy for Jackson to make because of a clause in Anthony's contract. A no-trade clause was included in the agreement Jackson gave Anthony when he re-signed the player in 2014. This means that the choice of being traded off ultimately lies with Anthony. He can choose which team to transfer to, but he can also choose to stay with the Knicks.

For this reason, the publication points out that it is likely that there is truth to the trade rumors involving Anthony, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers. It has been said that the Cavaliers and Knicks could see a Kevin Love/Anthony trade, but negotiations may have failed.

Apart from that, Forbes reports that there is also a rumor going around that the Knicks could facilitate a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, this deal could prove to be harder for the Thunder since they would have to match Anthony's value. They could start off with Enes Kanter, then add Kyle Singler and Alex Abrines to sweeten the deal, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough.

Anthony himself has spoken out on how much these rumors are affecting him and his state of mind. "You've got to deal with that, even though I try not to read it. And everywhere you go, even if you don't hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something," Anthony told ESPN. "It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing."

Since these are all just rumors right now, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt. More trade news are expected to come to light as the Feb. 23 deadline nears.