Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Knicks President Phil Jackson Intent on Trading Player

With a no-trade clause in his contract, Carmelo Anthony's future with the New York Knicks remains in his hands.

REUTERS/MIKE SEGARNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks welcomed a new player in the form of French point guard Frank Ntilikina, which proved that Knicks president Phil Jackson has long-term plans in mind for the team, reported the New York Daily News. This is something Jackson has made clear, which means there may be no room for Anthony on the team anymore.

In April, Jackson acknowledged that the Knicks are not currently at their best because of Anthony.

"We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship," Jackson said (via NBA.com).

Jackson still believes that Anthony should play for some other team, especially considering the plan he has in mind for the New York Knicks. Speaking to Al Trautwig on MSG Networks, Jackson echoed his April statements.

"It might be time for him to find an opportunity to go somewhere else. He's come back and said he'd just as soon stay," Jackson said. "We're trying to start growing from the youth aspect of it."

However, Jackson explained that he is nevertheless grateful for Anthony because he has "done a lot for our organization" and that they "value him highly."

New York Daily News argued that Anthony could find a place with the San Antonio Spurs, though it seems he has his heart set on playing for the Los Angeles Clippers or the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was previously reported that Jackson was looking to trade Anthony in exchange for Kevin Love, though the negotiations apparently fell through.

