Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Knicks Star Could Waive No-Trade Clause to Move to Rockets

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

Carmelo Anthony could be moving to Texas soon if negotiations pan out. Reports suggest that the New York Knicks star could be preparing to join James Harden in Houston soon.

Ian Begley of ESPN claims that Anthony is optimistic that his current team, the New York Knicks, will be able to arrange a trade moving him to the Houston Rockets, as the reporter shared in a segment on Sports Center.

Begley revealed that sources close to the Knicks star have said that Anthony is feeling good about the possible deal. "I'm told that Carmelo feels pretty confident that a deal will get done at this point to Houston," the ESPN reporter said.

"But the teams, to date, are nowhere near the finish line, because it's so tough for the Knicks and Rockets to get a deal together one-to-one. So, it looks like there's going to have to be a third team involved," Begley explained, referring to the circumstances surrounding Anthony's contract with the Knicks.

"Probably Ryan Anderson is going to have to be moved off to that third team for this deal to happen," Begley added.

The New York Knicks has just signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year contract amounting to $71 million, in what could be a move to solidify a starting core after Carmelo Anthony moves on, according to SB Nation.

Anthony still commands a high trade value despite his age, as he averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds a game in the latest NBA season. Concerns about his shot selection remain, however, as he posted a dismal 17.9 efficiency rating — the worst since his first year in the league.

The Knicks mainstay has missed the Eastern Conference Finals since 2009. Additionally, the team's recent records are nowhere near playoffs contention levels as the team has only managed to break the 50-win mark only once since he joined the team.

This possible move to the Houston Rockets could be an opportunity for Carmelo Anthony to start contending in the post-season again.