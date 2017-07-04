Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Rockets Looking to Snatch Knicks Star Player

Reuters/USA Today Sports New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball

The Houston Rockets would advance their team if they get Carmelo Anthony to join their them. However, the New York Knicks are not looking to give their star player a buyout.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith went on "SportsCenter" and said that the Houston Rockets could be the top pick for Anthony's new team if he acquires a buyout from the New York Knicks, Fletcher Mackel of WDSu said on Twitter.

Anthony's transfer to the Rockets is in favor of point guard Brandon Jennings, who took to social media and said that Chris Paul and James Harden will be a great trio on the court including the possible new addition from the Knicks.

"If they get Melo they might score 170pts a night. Melo just gotta be Olympic Melo," one of Jennings' posts read.

This might come as a cause for excitement for the Houston Rockets; however, there are greater odds to Anthony joining their team, Bleacher Report said.

Anthony still has two years and a $54 million value left in his contract, which is an amount that the Rockets cannot yet afford since they're already spending on Harden and Paul.

The only option left for the Rockets to grab Anthony is through the buyout market, which appears to be far from happening.

ESPN reported that the New York Knicks are not willing to let go of Anthony just yet.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, "[Phil] Jackson, 71, had made it well known that he felt it was best for Anthony and the organization to part ways, both publicly and privately, but Anthony refused to waive his no-trade clause, and the Knicks were determined not to accommodate any request for a buyout."

It appears that Anthony is keen on staying with the New York Knicks and continues building his career with the team.