Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors Update: Mutual Interest Between NBA Star and OKC Thunder

This offseason, Carmelo Anthony has once again been subjected to NBA trade rumors. But this time, there is reportedly mutual interest between the New York Knicks forward and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

According to HBO's Bill Simmons, both parties are "circling each other." He took to Twitter to suggest that Thunder has involved vice president and assistant general manager Troy Weaver, as he was one of the personalities who helped Anthony get into Syracuse in college.

On the other hand, Anthony has also been linked to the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Previously, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA star was willing to waive his no-trade clause so he could transfer to either of the aforementioned teams. More recently, New York Daily News' Frank Isola suggested that Anthony is set on making a deal with Houston, while Kyrie Irving attempts to make a trade from the Cavs.

To note, with Anthony's no-trade clause, he can veto trades that he is not comfortable with.

Thunder has been quite active this offseason, making sure their MVP Russell Westbrook has the best teammates he needs. They secured quite the deal by adding Paul George to their lineup. They traded guard Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for George. With Anthony in the mix, Thunder will have their big three.

While the trio seems to be an enticing addition to the NBA, it might not be realistic. Reports say that Thunder might not have the means to acquire Anthony now that they have already traded Oladipo and Sabonis. Hence, some would argue that a trade between Thunder and the Knicks at this point does not make any sense.

With that in mind, Isola's report about Anthony eyeing Houston sounds more realistic right now.

More updates should follow.