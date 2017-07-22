Carmelo Anthony Willing to Waive Trade Kicker to Join Rockets; Knicks Discuss Anthony-Kyrie Irving Trade with Cavaliers

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

It appears that Carmelo Anthony really wants to play with James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston.

In a recent episode of ESPN's "The Jump," respected National Basketball Association (NBA) insider Adrian Wojnarowski said Anthony is willing to waive the eight-million dollars trade kicker in his contract to make it easier for the Rockets to acquire him.

That's good news for the Rockets. There's still a lot of work to do, though, because they will still have to find a way to free enough cap space to absorb Anthony's contract.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to discuss potential trade scenarios with the New York Knicks once again.

The Cavaliers have been taking a wait-and-see approach with Anthony in the past few weeks while the Rockets continued to work for a trade. However, ESPN has reported that Kyrie Irving has requested the team to trade him this offseason, and the Knicks are considering sending Anthony and future first-round picks to the Cavaliers for the All-Star point guard. Irving has named the Knicks as one of his preferred landing spots.

While the Cavaliers remain a threat to land Anthony, the All-Star forward seems to be prioritizing a trade to the Rockets.

"The Knicks will contact Cleveland and make a pitch. The obvious move would be to trade Carmelo Anthony and a few first round picks for a bona-fide superstar. However, a source close to Anthony said late Friday that the All Star forward is focused on getting a deal done with Houston," Frank Isola wrote in his report for the New York Daily News.

"Anthony would have to waive his no-trade and there is no guarantee that Anthony would do that to join a Cavs team that didn't have Irving. Also, Anthony probably knows better than anyone that LeBron is leaving next July," he added.