Carmen Electra Does Not Rule Out Marrying Ex-Husband Dave Navarro in the Future

Facebook.com/CarmenElectra The 45-year-old actress and TV personality didn't rule out the possibility of remarrying Dave Navarro in the future.

It has been more than a decade ever since Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro broke their five-year marriage, but even with that, the former couple has proven that it is indeed possible to still be friends with a former lover. But aside from that, the actress also did not rule out the possibility of remarrying Dave Navarro.

Just recently, she appeared on the all-new "Daily Pop" hosted by Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester, and Carissa Culiner and there she revealed where she and Navarro currently stand.

"We're still really good friends," she says. "I just posted a shot on Instagram because we just ran into each other at the same hotel. We have a connection and it's undeniable and I'll love him forever."

Electra had previously revealed that it was such a pleasant surprise for her that she and her former rocker husband were at the same hotel together. Electra, now 45, was married to Navarro from 2003 to 2007, and it should be remembered that back during their days, the former couple even had their own reality TV series centered on how they had planned their wedding.

"We hung out for a little bit," the 45-year-old actress said in an interview with Life & Style on Wednesday. "It was really, really good to see him ... We have this connection and we understand each other so well."

But when asked if she would ever get back together with Navarro, she surprised everyone by hinting at the possibility.

"Getting back together? Who knows. You never know what can happen in the future. He's a great guy. Maybe we'll surprise everybody and get married again! I'll definitely say that we have a love for each other that is beyond what I can even explain."

But in an interview with E! News, however, she did say that marriage is definitely pushing it. So who knows?