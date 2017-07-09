Carol Lee Scott's Cause Of Death: Grotbags Actress Succumbs to Cancer

Youtube/VideotapeFTW Grotbags actress Carol Lee Scott

Famous Grotbags the witch portrayer Carol Lee Scott succumbed to cancer on Wednesday at age 74. The actress reached the peak of her career in the 1980's and early 1990's, when she appeared in some of the popular children's TV shows at the time, including ITV's "Rod Hull's Emu's World."

Her niece Gina Mear was the first to break the news of her death on Facebook and said her aunt had ultimately lost her brave fight against the disease. "To many of you she was Grotbags - a legend! To me she was just aunty Carol. I shall miss her hugely, rest in peace Carol," she posted with a photo of the actress as Grotbags.

Mear also described her aunt as a "larger than life lady with a much larger heart of comedy, kindness and generosity," a lover of music, particularly the songs "Ain't It Grand to Be Blooming Well Dead" by Leslie Sarony. She revealed that prior to her death, her aunt requested that "there be no sadness but music and laughter."

Shortly after news of her death surfaced, several artists in the entertainment industry expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family. One of them was comedian Rufus Hound, who described Scott as an icon for the people of his time.

David Lee of the Pantoni Pantomimes also expressed in a recent interview with BBC his sadness over Scott's death. According to him, Scott appeared in two of his pantomimes - "Aladdin in Canterbury" and "Aston Under Lyne" - and "was a real trooper." He also went on to share that there was a time when Scott managed to finish their show despite having an injured ankle.

Scott was best known for her character Grotbags, a pantomime witch donning a bright green wig. The character was popular for hating brats and for using her pointy stick "Bazazzer" in stopping children from having fun.