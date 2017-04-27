Carolina Panthers NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Leonard Fournette or Christian McCaffrey? Who Will the Panthers Draft?

Who will the Carolina Panthers pick with the eighth overall pick in the draft? The team obviously needs to fill the hole at running back and two of the nation's top prospects should be available when they are on the clock.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/HangingCurve)Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina after renovations in 2014.

The Panthers would have to decide between Louisiana State University's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, and they could go either way.

Former NFL scout Greg Gabriel has recently revealed that he was told the Panthers would use the pick on McCaffrey. On the other hand, Carolina Huddle's Jeremy Igo said multiple sources told him Fournette was the top choice.

"If Fournette is there, he is the pick. Heck, the Panthers may even trade up for him. Yes, the pick could be Christian McCaffrey, but only if Fournette is gone," Igo stated in his report.

Of course, these sources aren't always reliable. But who is the better fit long-term? Jonathan Stewart is not getting any younger and they need to find his eventual replacement in this year's draft.

The two running back prospects may bring different things to the table, but Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman believes both of them will fit in quite well in the team's offense.

"When you're in the draft room, when we sit there with the coaches, we talk about fit. Does this guy really fit what we want to do? So we're not afraid to ask that question, we're not afraid to move guys around the board based on the answer to that question. So, I mean, they both fit with different styles," Gettleman said, via NFL.com.

Well, the Panthers could go wrong with either one of them. However, they might decide to select someone else at another position. If Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas or Louisiana State University safety Jamal Adams slips down the draft board, the Panthers should really consider picking them.