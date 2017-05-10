Carolina Panthers Star Who Inspired Christian Movie 'The Blind Side' Charged With Assaulting Uber Driver

Michael Oher, the inspiration behind the 2009 Oscar-winning Christian movie "The Blind Side" starring Sandra Bullock, was recently charged with assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, Tennessee.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL OHER) Football player Michael Oher gained popularity thanks to the 2009 movie 'The Blind Side.'

Oher, the offensive tackle of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly punched and kicked the driver on April 14 after a heated argument about directions, according to WKRN.

Police reports indicated that Oher had been drinking at that time. He was cited for a misdemeanor and booked before he was released from custody by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The driver picked up Oher and four of his friends that day as they were planning to go to a restaurant in downtown Nashville. Oher instructed the driver to follow the car in front of them to reach their destination, but the driver refused to follow when he suspected that the other driver did not know where he was going.

Oher's driver then suggested that he take the lead, but Oher did not like the suggestion. Oher suspected that the Uber driver simply wanted to get more money from them, so they had an argument.

When the group made a pit stop to use a restroom, Oher confronted the driver and things then took a violent turn. The football player, who stands at 6'4" and weighs 315 pounds, pushed the driver to the ground and kicked his leg.

His friends were able to step in and wrestle him away, but the damage was already done. Oher is set to appear in court on June 6 to face his misdemeanor assault charge.

Despite gaining popularity in "The Blind Side," Oher earlier confessed that the movie actually damaged his sporting career. People were calling him a "bust" and thought his talent was all made up.

"People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie," Oher told ESPN. "They don't really see the skills and the kind of player I am. That's why I get downgraded so much, because of something off the field."