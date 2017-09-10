Carolina Panthers vs San Francisco 49ers Live Stream Free (Fox TV Start Time): Watch NFL 2017 Football Online

The Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers will get their seasons started on Sunday as they clash at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The game has a scheduled start time of 4.25 p.m. ET and is just one of three late afternoon starts in the NFL for Week 1 on Sunday. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network, or online through live stream (details below).

This is just the 20th regular season match up between the Panthers and the 49ers, and until now it is the Panthers who hold the edge, leading 12-7 in the all time series.

REUTERS/BOB DONNAN-USA TODAY SPORTS Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season the Carolina Panthers hosted the 49ers for their home opener and went on to demolish them 46-27.

The Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton should be ready to go, although some are still questioning his readiness for the new season after her underwent shoulder surgery in March. Newton was only able to complete one series of work in the preseason, so it will be interesting to see how he does under the intense pressure of the regular season today.

Meanwhile the 49ers will be looking at how new quarterback Brian Hoyer does today. The Panthers no doubt will try to apply as much pressure as possible on Hoyer, so the 49ers will have to try and protect him and give him as much time as possible on the ball. If the Panthers can get to him and rattle him then it could be a long afternoon for the 49ers.

Earlier this week the Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots started their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and prior to the game many were hailing the Patriots as a team potentially capable of a "perfect season".

However, it seems New England wanted to get any pressure associated with that record off their shoulders from the start as they capitulated in the fourth quarter to lose the game 27-42.

The game had been a tight one until the final quarter. At the end of the first there was nothing separating the teams as things were deadlocked on 7-7. Either side of half time, the Patriots nudged their way into the lead, winning each quarter 10-7, to head into the fourth with a healthy six point lead.

Many had expected the Patriots to turn the screw in the fourth and power on to victory. However, nothing can be further from the truth, as the Chiefs were the ones who exploded into life, scoring 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to post an overwhelming 42-27 scoreline.

Kareem Hunt was one hero for the Chiefs on Thursday night. He fumbled on his first ever NFL carry, and others may have allowed that to affect their confidence. Not Hunt. He went on to score three times and recorded an amazing 239 yards on his pro debut which is the highest for an NFL debut since the 1970 merger.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid revealed just how much the win meant to Kansas City, as he said after the game: "We're going to enjoy the heck out of it."

However, he also put the win in perspective, adding, "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Reid spoke about Hunt's amazing debut: "It started out just a little bit shaky, but it was all heart. He was trying too hard."

Revealing just what an accomplishment the Chiefs had achieved, Alex Smith became the first quarterback to pile on 300-plus yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions against Patriots' coach Bill Belichick. The Chiefs' 42 points were also the most New England have allowed under Belichick in his 17-plus seasons with the Patriots.

This was also the first time the Patriots had lost at the Gillette Stadium after leading at half-time, which was a record that spanned an impressive 82 games.

In reaction to their disappointing loss, quarterback Tom Brady said afterwards, "I just think we need to have more urgency and go out there and perform a lot better. It's a winning attitude, a championship attitude you have to bring every day. We had it handed to us on our own field."

Smith said of Hunt: "To start on your first carry like that and have it go like that, it would be hard to overcome for a lot of guys. I thought it was awesome coach coming right back to him. There was a good chunk there where we were going as Kareem was going. He was really a big chunk of the offense tonight. For a young guy, we put a lot on him, in all facets of the offense tonight, and he was able to handle it."

