'Carpool Karaoke' Episode 1 Now Available on Apple Music

Will Smith joins James Corden as the first episode of the "Carpool Karaoke" original series debuts on Apple Music on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Apple Music users can now watch the debut episode online.

Twitter/CarpoolKaraoke/Apple "Carpool Karaoke" premiered on Apple Music with its first episode on the streaming service featuring guest star Will Smith.

"Carpool Karaoke" first started out as a segment of Corden's "The Late Late Show" on CBS, which was bought out by Apple in July last year after it gained a sizable following. Fans can watch the same formula on Apple's online store, as the iPhone maker sets out to feature different people singing in a car every week.

The segment spinoff is described as a star-studded car ride with episodes that "features an unexpected celebrity pairing sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists, and embarking on adventures," according to Apple Music via 9 to 5 Mac.

Nothing says adventure and music like a guest appearance by Will Smith, and fans of the segment can watch the 48-year-old actor "get jiggy with it" along with host James Corden, as described by the Los Angeles Times.

In between "jamming out" to some of the songwriter's classics such as "Boom! Shake the Room," Smith shares with his fans how he's currently in talks to play former U.S. President Barack Obama in a movie.

He also adds that he has taken it up with Obama himself. "He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role," Smith revealed to viewers.

After this rendition of classic 1990's fare from Will Smith, fans can look forward to "Game of Thrones" stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner as they belt out "Wrecking Ball." So far, the reception to Apple's new series has been mixed.

The video below is a short preview of the first "Carpool Karaoke" episode starring Will Smith, now available on Apple Music.