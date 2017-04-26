'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Release Date Delay News: Apple's First Original Series Airs 'Later This Year'

Apple Music has pushed back the release date of the company's first original series. "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," featuring comedian James Corden, which will air later this year, according to an Apple representative. The earlier date set for the launch of "Carpool Karaoke" was in April, before this new development.

(Photo: Facebook/CarpoolKaraoke)A promo image of "Carpool Karaoke," dubbed the "biggest hit in the history of late night television," as the banner image for the official Facebook page of the series that will air exclusively on Apple Music.

Apple Music's series adaptation of comedian Corden's immensely popular "Carpool Karaoke" has been hit with another setback as Apple delays the launch with little explanation as to why. This is the second time that the premiere date for the series has been rescheduled. In the previous delay, the premiere party for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" that was supposed to be held in March in Los Angeles was called off by the company just days before the event, as reported by Reuters.

Apple did not provide an explanation for the cancellation of the March premiere back then. With the next setback, the company once again declined to provide the reason for the change in schedule.

Just recently, the launch party for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," supposed to be held on Monday, was once again called off by the company. This time, however, an Apple Music spokesperson sent a statement by email, simply stating that "'Carpool Karaoke' for Apple Music will premiere later this year," without adding any details on the specific premiere date or the reason for the delay, according to CNBC.

The "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Corden featured the comedian sitting in or driving a car with celebrities and singing along to songs. The segment has featured Bruno Mars, Madonna and even the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" represents Apple's first dip into the original content market, where the company will face competition from Netflix and Amazon.